Franco went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs during Tuesday's 9-8, extra-inning win over the A's.

The 21-year-old was unable to deliver his third consecutive three-hit game, but he settled for a fourth multi-hit effort in five contests. Franco has yet to hit his first home run, but it's still been a productive start to the campaign with a .550 average, a triple, three doubles, four RBI and five runs.