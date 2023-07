Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against Atlanta.

Franco extended his hitting streak to four games when he popped his 11th home run of the season in the first inning. It was his second long ball in that span, signifying a potential step forward in his production after he went deep only twice across 23 games in June. Though Franco's power production has come sporadically, he's still managed an impressive .185 ISO across 370 plate appearances on the season.