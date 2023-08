Franco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees.

The shortstop took Gerrit Cole deep in the first inning, but it was all the offense the Rays could muster. Franco has now homered three times in the last five games while hitting safely in six straight, batting .348 (8-for-23) over that stretch with a steal, four RBI, seven runs and a 4:2 BB:K as he shows signs of recapturing his blistering early-season form.