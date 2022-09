Franco went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks Tuesday against the Astros.

Franco had two of the Rays' three hits on the night, highlighted by a double in the sixth inning. He's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, though he's produced only two RBI and one run scored in that span. Franco has had a disappointing season, as he has just a .125 ISO with five home runs and five stolen bases across 295 plate appearances.