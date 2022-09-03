Franco (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Franco hit on the field ahead of Saturday's game against the Yankees and will see some game action in the minors to close out the weekend. The 21-year-old didn't specify when he hopes to rejoin the Rays, but he'll likely be in the mix to be activated for the team's series against the Mets next weekend.
