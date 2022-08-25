Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Franco (wrist) won't resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham until next week at the soonest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though Franco no longer seems to be experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired right wrist after taking swings and fielding grounders Tuesday before advancing to a full workout Wednesday, the Rays seem content to take things slowly with the star 21-year-old. Assuming he makes it through the weekend without any setbacks, Franco could resume action at Durham as soon as next Tuesday. Since Franco played in only one rehab game before being pulled off the assignment last week, the Rays may want to see him play a handful of games in Durham before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list.