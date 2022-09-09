Franco (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays were hopeful that Franco would be cleared to return to the lineup Friday against the Yankees, and he was ultimately activated after testing his injury prior to the game. The 21-year-old appeared in three rehab games over the last week and went 6-for-11 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a walk. Franco will reclaim his role as Tampa Bay's everyday shortstop now that he's fully healthy.
