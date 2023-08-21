Franco is expected to remain on the restricted list or shifted to administrative leave as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into the player's alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco's placement on the restricted list last week was administered by the team, whereas a switch to administrative leave would be done by the league as part of the MLB/players union's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The player's return doesn't appear imminent in either scenario, as the investigation into Franco both by MLB and by authorities in his native Dominican Republic remains ongoing, with no decisions in sight.