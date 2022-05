Franco (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 21-year-old suffered the quad injury during Friday's contest and will be out of the starting nine for the second consecutive game. Franco will now have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before Tuesday's series opener against the Marlins. Taylor Walls will receive another start at shortstop while Isaac Paredes starts at third base.