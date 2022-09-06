Franco (wrist) got treatment and took 40-50 swings during Tuesday's off-day at Triple-A Durham and is expected to play in Wednesday's game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This is good news after he tweaked his wrist in Monday's rehab game and exited earlier than previously planned. Franco will likely need at least a couple more rehab games before rejoining the big-league club.
