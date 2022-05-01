Franco was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins due to right hamstring tightness, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

As a result of Franco's late removal from the lineup, designated hitter Manuel Margot will now bat second for the Rays, while Taylor Walls shifts over from third base to cover Franco's usual position at shortstop. The Rays haven't provided word on the extent of Franco's injury, so he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Oakland until manager Kevin Cash elaborates further on the matter.