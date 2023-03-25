Franco was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Boston due to right quadriceps soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco was listed as the designated hitter but didn't come up to the plate for his first at-bat. The Rays are calling his removal precautionary, so Opening Day still seems to be in play, but the young shortstop's history of quad problems make the issue more worrisome than it might otherwise be. A strained right quadriceps cost him nearly a month last season, and he had a pair of brief absences earlier that year due to the minor issues with the same muscle.