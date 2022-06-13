Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco (quadriceps) is scheduled to begin agility work Monday, Brian Hall of MLB.com reports.
A few days earlier, Cash told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that he didn't anticipate Franco would be ready to return from the 10-day injured list this week, so fantasy managers should continue to keep the 21-year-old on their reserve list for now. The impending agility work will mark Franco's first activity since he strained his right quad while running the bases in a May 30 game. Given Franco's long-term importance to the franchise, the Rays may want him to first test his quad in a brief minor-league rehab assignment before activating him from the IL.