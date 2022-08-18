Franco (wrist) received treatment after experiencing soreness in his right hand Tuesday and isn't playing Wednesday for Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 21-year-old exited his first rehab game Tuesday due to the soreness, and he'll have to wait at least one day before rejoining Durham's lineup. Tampa Bay previously hoped Franco would be able to rejoin the big-league club this weekend, but that timeline may not be pushed back. He's be re-evaluated Thursday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.