Rays' Wander Franco: Sitting Sunday
Franco is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Franco is hitting .278 with two doubles, two strikeouts and one walk in 10 games since getting activated earlier this month. Taylor Walls is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.
