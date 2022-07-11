Franco (wrist) will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured hamate bone and is expected to require 5-to-8 weeks of recovery time, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 21-year-old was diagnosed with a hamate injury in his right wrist over the weekend, but the Rays didn't immediately announce whether or not he would require a procedure. With surgery now having been deemed necessary, Franco won't be in line to rejoin the Rays until at least mid-August. Taylor Walls should serve as the Rays' primary shortstop while Franco is sidelined.