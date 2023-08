Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Yankees.

Franco was cold for much of July, hitting just .202 with a .669 OPS across 89 at-bats. However, he did manage to end the month on a four-game hitting streak, during which he's hit two home runs and scored five runs. Franco has shown glimpses of breaking out this season, but his strong plate discipline and willingness to steal bases should give him a safe floor of production at a minimum moving forward.