Franco went 2-for-8 with two walks, a solo home run and three total runs scored while starting both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

After starting at shortstop in the matinee, Franco served as the designated hitter for the evening game. The homer in Game 1 was Franco's first since April 26. The 21-year-old just returned last weekend from a quad injury that cost him close to a month, and with better health, Franco's numbers should improve in the second half.