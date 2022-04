Franco (quadriceps) is starting at shortstop and batting second Tuesday against the Cubs, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Franco was scratched from Monday's lineup due to tightness in his right quadriceps, but he was reportedly available off the bench and nearly entered during the ninth inning. The 21-year-old's absence appears to have been a precaution, and there shouldn't be much concern now that he's back in the starting nine.