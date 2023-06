Franco went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

Franco is just 2-for-4 on stolen base attempts over his last four games, but the mixed results haven't deterred him from running. The shortstop is now 24-for-31 on the basepaths this season, ranking third in the majors in steals. He's been held hitless five times in 14 games in June, batting .281 for the month and .295 with an .822 OPS over 69 contests overall. He's added eight home runs, 32 RBI and 41 runs scored.