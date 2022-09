Franco went 1-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in a 6-5 extra-innings win Tuesday in Cleveland.

Franco doubled and scored in the third and walked, stole a base and scored in the 11th. He's 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts this season and Tuesday's steal was his first since July 5. Since returning from a wrist injury Sept. 9, he has a .324/.365/.426 slash line with only five strikeouts in 74 plate appearances.