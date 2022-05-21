Franco felt tightness in his right quadriceps while rounding third base in the top of the 13th inning Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco didn't slide into home on a close play at the plate in extra innings Friday, and he revealed after the game that he was dealing with a quad injury. He went 0-for-5 with a walk in the 8-6 loss and said he isn't yet sure whether he'll be available Saturday against Baltimore. If Franco is held out, Taylor Walls or Vidal Brujan would likely fill in at shortstop.