Franco was summoned by police in the Dominican Republic for questioning Thursday, Enrique Rojas and Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN Deportes report.

The summons came after authorities unsuccessfully searched for the 22-year-old at his two homes in the D.R. on Tuesday. Franco is under investigation by police and Major League Baseball for alleged inappropriate relationships with minors. He was on the restricted list from Aug. 12 through the end of the regular season before being reinstated last month in a procedural move. Whether Franco is ultimately charged criminally remains up in the air, but he is likely facing a lengthy suspension from MLB regardless.