Franco (quadriceps) posted a video on his personal Instagram account featuring him swinging off a tee in the batting cage Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Franco's ability to take swings while he manages what he's described as right quad tightness is another sign that the 22-year-old is trending toward being available for Thursday's season opener versus the Tigers. Before locking Franco into weekly fantasy lineups, however, managers will want to confirm that he is in fact in the starting nine when Tampa Bay releases its lineup a few hours before Thursday's 3:10 p.m. ET first pitch.