Franco went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle.
After being retired in his first three at-bats, Franco walked and stole second in the eighth but was unable to come around to score. It was his second stolen base of the season and just the third time he's reached on a free pass. The phenom has been praised for his plate discipline and walked more than he struck out in his brief minor-league career. He's played only 88 games at the major-league level and it may take a little while for the 21-year-old's on-base skills to reach their full potential.