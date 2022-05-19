Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers.
Franco reached base multiple times in a game for the first time in seven starts, collecting only one hit across 26 at-bats in the span. However, Franco was productive early on in Wednesday's game, tallying his run scored in the first frame prior to stealing his fourth base of the season one inning later. Overall, Franco is hitting .272/.297/.429 with 23 runs scored, 16 RBI and four home runs across 155 plate appearances on the campaign.