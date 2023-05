Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base Tuesday against the Pirates.

Franco grounded into a pair of double plays but rebounded with an RBI single in the fifth inning. He proceeded to swipe second base on a double steal, during which Jose Siri also stole home. Franco now has seven stolen bases across 121 plate appearances on the season after swiping only 10 bases across 652 career plate appearances entering the campaign.