Franco went 0-for-3 with a walk and a steal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Franco was still able to provide a positive fantasy performance despite going hitless on the afternoon. He stole his 25th bag of the year, and his activity on the bases has been an added element to his game after he combined for just 10 steals over his first two major league seasons. Franco is putting together a productive year at the plate thus far, but has struggled over the course of June, slashing just .229/.295/.357 with two homers, seven RBI, five runs and a 7:11 BB:K since June 5.