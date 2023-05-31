Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco is being held out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs due to the infielder's left shoulder being "a little dinged up," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash said he still expects Franco will be available off the bench Wednesday, so the 22-year-old's absence from the lineup could be more maintenance-related than out of any legitimate concern about the shoulder issue, which he picked up while sliding into home plate in Tuesday's 2-1 loss. The Rays are off Thursday before returning to action in Boston on Friday, when Franco will most likely be back in the lineup at shortstop.