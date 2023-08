Franco went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to St. Louis.

Franco has been on a tear of late, going 10-for-16 (.625) over his previous four games while belting five homers in his last 10 contests. Overall, Franco's slashing .277/.342/.466 with 16 homers, 62 runs scored, 54 RBI and 29 stolen bases across 477 plate appearances in his age-22 campaign.