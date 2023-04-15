Franco went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Franco just missed a fourth hit as he squared up a baseball that hit Jordan Romano directly in the ribs in the ninth inning, but Romano was able to make the play. That double is already the eighth of the season for the 22-year-old sensation, and it's the third time in 2023 that the shortstop has had a three-hit effort. It's hard not to be impressed with what Franco has done on the baseball diamond to begin the year.