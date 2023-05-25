Franco went 1-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and two steals in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays.

Franco ripped a one-out triple in the first inning before scoring the game's first run on a Randy Arozarena base hit. The 22-year-old Franco would later draw a pair of walks and tallied two of the Rays' seven stolen bases in the contest. Franco finished the four-game set against Toronto 6-for-14 with two triples and three stolen bases. He's slashing a stellar .288/.355/.490 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 30 runs scored while going 17-for-22 in stolen base attempts.