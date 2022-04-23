Franco went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in a 4-3 loss Friday against Boston.
Franco homered off Michael Wacha in the first and fifth innings, accounting for all of Tampa Bay's runs off the starter. He came to the plate with the Rays down 4-3 with two outs in the ninth and nearly walked it off but Trevor Story made a nice play on a sharply hit ground ball to end the game. The 21-year-old is off to an incredible start with 11 extra-base hits in 13 games and a 1.111 OPS. He's recorded multiple hits in eight games this season.
