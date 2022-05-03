Franco went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Monday against the Athletics.

Franco returned to the lineup as expected from a one-game absence caused by a tight hamstring. He didn't appear to be bothered by the issue, as he singled in a run in the second inning before coming around to score. Franco has been a late scratch twice this season due to hamstring tightness, so that may be a situation to monitor moving forward. However, there are no concerns about his performance when on the field, as he's hitting .322/.341/.575 with 15 runs scored and 14 RBI across 91 plate appearances to begin the campaign.