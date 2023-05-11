Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two steals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Franco swiped a bag both times he reached base and is now up to 11 on the year, which is tied for sixth best in baseball. The 22-year-old seems to have added base stealing to his repertoire after combining for only 10 steals across 153 games in his past two seasons combined. Franco has now hit safely in six straight games and is now slashing .310/.369/.552 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs and a 12:24 BB:K over 160 plate appearances.