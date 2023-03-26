Franco (quadriceps) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco was scratched from the lineup before Saturday's Grapefruit League contest against Boston with right quadriceps tightness. The infielder's absence was deemed precautionary, but Tampa Bay will have the 22-year-old undergo further imaging to ascertain whether he's dealing with any structural damage. If Franco is forced to miss time to begin the season, Taylor Walls would likely see the majority of reps at shortstop in his absence.