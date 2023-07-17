The Rays designated Chirinos for assignment Monday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Tampa Bay had been treating Chirinos as its de facto No. 5 starter heading into the All-Star break, but the right-hander was summoned in long relief of starter Zach Eflin during Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Royals and proceeded to give up three earned runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- in 4.2 innings. Due to his 50-pitch workload, Chirinos wasn't likely to be available for at least a few games, and his lack of freshness and poor peripherals on the season (5.31 SIERA, 4.2 K-BB%) provided enough reason for Tampa Bay to remove him from its 40-man roster. The Rays reinstated lefty Shane McClanahan (back) from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.