Chirinos (4-3) earned the win in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. He allowed a run on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.

After Zack Littell opened the game with two scoreless innings, Chirinos delivered six strong frames out of the bullpen, allowing just one run on a Lourdes Gurriel homer. It was an encouraging effort from the 29-year-old Chirinos after he was tagged for eight runs in his last outing against the Royals. Chirinos lowered his ERA to 3.64 with a 1.20 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB through 54.1 innings this season.