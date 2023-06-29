Chirinos is slated to work in bulk relief during Thursday's game in Arizona, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chirinos was deployed as a traditional starter his last time out Saturday versus the Royals, but after he allowed a season-high eight earned runs across 5.1 innings in that outing, the Rays will hope to get better results from him by having him enter Thursday's contest out of the bullpen. Zack Littell will likely work an inning or two as the Rays' opener before giving way to Chirinos.