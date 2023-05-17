Tampa Bay optioned Chirinos to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Chirinos gets the boot from the 26-man active roster after allowing three runs over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Mets. The Rays added Zack Burdi from Triple-A Durham to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen in the short term, but Tampa Bay will need to bring in another pitcher to fill Chirinos' turn in the rotation in the coming days. Both Taj Bradley and Cooper Criswell could be in store for call-ups from Triple-A Durham in the near future with replacements in the rotation needed for both Chirinos and Drew Rasmussen (elbow).