Chirinos dropped to 4-4 after allowing three earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one across 2.2 innings in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies.

Of the eight hits Chirinos allowed, four went for extra bases. After a successful start to his stint in the majors beginning June 8, he has now allowed 15 earned runs across his last 18.2 innings of work. The Rays may need to continue to get creative with their rotation due to the number of injuries they're currently dealing with, but Chirinos hasn't been a solution of late.