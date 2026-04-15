Monasterio started at first base and went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over Minnesota.

Monasterio, who stepped in at first base Tuesday when Willson Contreras was removed due to a back issue, started there Wednesday. The three-hit day was the first multi-hit effort of the season for Monasterio, who entered the contest batting .143 (2-for-14) in limited playing time. The Red Sox are off Thursday, which gives Contreras downtime ahead of the four-game set with the Tigers begins Friday.