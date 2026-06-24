Red Sox's Andruw Monasterio: Steps in at shortstop

Monasterio started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

Monasterio got the start at shortstop with Marcelo Mayer nursing a sore foot after fouling a ball off it the previous night. As the Red Sox were facing a left-hander, Colorado's Sean Sullivan, it's likely Mayer would have been held out regardless of the injury. Playing time has been sporadic for Monasterio, who's made just 28 starts and is slashing .223/.271/.355 with two home runs, 11 RBI, one steal and 12 runs scored across 45 total appearances.