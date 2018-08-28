Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plays catch again
Sale (shoulder) threw from flat ground Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This marks the second consecutive day Sale was able to throw from flat ground. He remains without a specific timetable for his return, but manager Alex Cora confirmed the southpaw will be pitching for the Red Sox sometime in September.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Begins throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Nears throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Still not throwing•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't return after minimum•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not concerned about shoulder injury•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Placed on DL with shoulder issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start