Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that the Red Sox envision Sale (rib cage) serving in a starting role once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rumors percolated earlier this month that Sale could be brought back as a reliever in order to speed up his return from the IL, but comments from pitching coach Dave Bush and now Cora have seemingly ended any speculation about the southpaw filling a bullpen role. Assuming that's the case, Sale will likely require a few weeks of ramp-up time via simulated games and a minor-league rehab assignment before he makes his 2022 debut for the Red Sox. According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, Sale is scheduled to throw two simulated innings at Fenway Park on Thursday, and if all goes well, he could report to a minor-league affiliate early next week.