Kluber picked up the save in Tuesday's 10-4 victory over the Twins. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings.

Kluber has served as a long reliever for the Red Sox since moving to the bullpen in late May and picked up a save in his first opportunity despite giving up four runs. The bullpen experiment has garnered mixed results for Boston, with Kluber giving up one or fewer runs in four of his seven relief appearances, but he's allowed a combined 13 runs in the other three. Regardless, it's unlikely Kluber will receive many high-leverage looks unless he turns things around in a major way.