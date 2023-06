The Red Sox placed Kluber on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

With a 7.04 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 55 innings, Kluber hasn't been particularly sharp all season. Now, he'll be put on the shelf for the next two weeks as the Red Sox continue to battle injuries to their pitching staff. David Hamilton was called up from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.