Kluber (1-4) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits over six innings in an 8-6 victory over the Orioles. He struck out three without walking a batter.

After a tough beginning to his tenure with the Red Sox, Kluber rebounded to record his first win and first quality start of 2023. The veteran right-hander's dominance is long gone -- he managed only five swinging strikes on 80 pitches -- but he was able to hit his spots Tuesday, and only a Jorge Mateo solo shot in the fifth inning marred his performance. Kluber will take a 6.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 24 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week at home against the Blue Jays.