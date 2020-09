Grullon was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox and optioned to the team's alternate training site Thursday.

Grullon was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday, and he'll now serve as organizational catching depth for the Red Sox. The 24-year-old had a .850 OPS with 21 home runs and 77 RBI with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year, but he'll need to work on his defensive abilities.