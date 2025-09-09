The Red Sox placed May on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow neuritis.

The Red Sox haven't officially ruled out May for the remainder of the regular season, though the timing of his injury would likely allow him to make just one more start before the end of the year if he returns after a minimum-length stay. Connelly Early was promoted from Triple-A Worcester to fill the void in Boston's rotation and will make his MLB debut Tuesday against the Athletics.